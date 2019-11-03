Polio: Parents Urged To Embrace Child Vaccination

Parents and caregivers have been charged to ensure they make their children available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio vaccination campaign.

The exercise is scheduled for 2nd – 5th November, 2019 and would be conducted on the streets, house to house, and markets, motor parks among others.

In a statement issued by the State Coordinator, Journalists Initiatives on immunization Against Polio (JAP) Kaduna State Chapter Lawal A. Dogara.

The statement urged the parents to ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

The statement further explained that all adequate arrangement had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, development partners and other stakeholders.

The statement commended the World Health Organization for partnering with JAP with a view to educating the parents on the importance of Polio vaccination with a view to eradicating Polio and other child killer diseases in Nigeria.

The statement called on the Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders and Religious Leaders to continue to mobilize their people on the importance of polio immunization.

