NEWS
Polio: Parents Urged To Embrace Child Vaccination
Parents and caregivers have been charged to ensure they make their children available for vaccination as Kaduna State commences another round of polio vaccination campaign.
The exercise is scheduled for 2nd – 5th November, 2019 and would be conducted on the streets, house to house, and markets, motor parks among others.
In a statement issued by the State Coordinator, Journalists Initiatives on immunization Against Polio (JAP) Kaduna State Chapter Lawal A. Dogara.
The statement urged the parents to ensure they allow the vaccinators to attend to their wards.
The statement further explained that all adequate arrangement had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, development partners and other stakeholders.
The statement commended the World Health Organization for partnering with JAP with a view to educating the parents on the importance of Polio vaccination with a view to eradicating Polio and other child killer diseases in Nigeria.
The statement called on the Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders and Religious Leaders to continue to mobilize their people on the importance of polio immunization.
MOST READ
NEWS2 mins ago
Gov Ortom Tasks Police To Find Killers Of FRCN Staff
CRIME16 mins ago
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
METRO29 mins ago
Stakeholders, NITT Seek Mandatory Training For Drivers Of Mass Transit Vehicles
NEWS38 mins ago
Polio: Parents Urged To Embrace Child Vaccination
NEWS51 mins ago
NUP Commences Agitation For Minimum Pension, Says Most Retirees Earn Less Than N10, 000 Monthly
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Illegal Arms: Police Arrest Kogi PDP Campaign Security Chief, 5 others
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Sex Trade: Nigerian /Italian Connection
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Disregard ‘Operation Positive Identification,’ Army Urges Nigerians
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Border Closure Has Checked Inflow Of Firearms – DG DSS
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Hoodlums Attack Edo Gov, Oba Of Lagos At Oshiomhole’s House
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Borno Arrests 20 Sanitation Offenders, To Demolish Illegal Structures On Waterways
-
NEWS21 hours ago
APC States’ Chairmen Restates Support For PMB, Disowns Call For Akpabio’s Removal