S’court Verdict: It’s Time To Move On, ACF Tells Atiku

Following the Supreme Court judgement on the 2019 Presidential election, the apex socio-cultural group in the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to close ranks and work together in the interest of the country.

ACF admonished the top politicians to adopt the principle of former United States President, Abraham Lincoln, which is to unite after an election and be one people until the next rounds of elections comes when they will be expected to go back to trenches.

The Apex court on Wednesday dismissed Atiku’s appeal seeking to upturn the victory of President Buhari as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In his response to the judgement, Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement and accused the judiciary of being hijacked by a cabal.

But speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, national secretary of ACF, Mr Anthony Sani urged both Atiku and Buhari to unite and move the country forward, stressing that Nigerians will benefit more if politicians shun partisanship after the highest Court has given its decision on the election.

“I appeal to PMB to be magnanimous in victory and for Atiku to be equanimous in defeat. After all, in matters of public affairs, there is time to stay the course, time to make compromises and time to let go for larger interest of common good. Victory and defeat are never final.

“I also advise their supporters to come together and support the government in the difficult task of delivering on the promise of democracy,” Sani disclosed.

He however urged Nigerians to rally behind the government in the fight against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers.

“Beyond the president prioritising insecurity and declaring that the nation is at war with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, criminal clashes between herders and farmers as well as with ritual killers, the reported provision of N100 billion in the budget of 2020 for fighting insecurity is grossly inadequate,” Sani said while insisting that all Nigerians must come together to tackle the insecurity crisis.

