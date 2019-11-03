Stakeholders, NITT Seek Mandatory Training For Drivers Of Mass Transit Vehicles 

Stakeholders in the transport sector and Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria have called for the mandatory driver training programmes to be designed for drivers of mass transit vehicles in Nigeria by the institute.

In a communique signed by Dr.Joshua Odeleye after a two-day National workshop for chief executives of mass transit companies and other stakeholders organised by NITT which held in Zaria, said the training was to sensitise executives of public and privately owned mass transit companies on global best practices and cost-effective strategies for managing safer, better, efficient and sustainable mass transit companies.

The communique noted that drivers of mass transit organizations involved in road traffic crashes are rarely penalized or sanctioned by their employers, adding that majority of mass transit organizations in the country do not have a safety policy.

The workshop further observed that there is overlapping of functions between the VIO and FRSC on issues of vehicle inspection and traffic law enforcement.

According to the communique, the cost of vehicles and spare parts for mass transit operations in Nigeria is prohibitively high, just as it observed that the tariff imposed by the Federal Government on mass transit vehicles and spare parts importation into country is high.

The communique however called on the government to put in place policies that will further encourage the manufacturing and assembling of mass transit vehicles by indigenous automobile companies so as discourage the importation of fairly used vehicles.

Parts of the communique reads:”Stringent measures/ penalties should be taken against drivers of mass transit vehicles involved in road traffic crashes to serve as a deterrent to others.

There is the need for the relevant authorities to establish a database for reckless commercial drivers in the country for proper monitoring.

The relevant agencies should as a matter urgency make it mandatory for all mass transit organizations to have a Safety Policy in line with international best practice”

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) should intensify efforts towards ensuring that mass transit organizations key into the RTSS scheme for safer mobility.

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria should design a long-term certificate programme for safety officers under RTSS scheme that would serve as the minimum requirement for qualification as Safety Officer.

State governments should endeavour to adequately fund and equip motor vehicle administration directorates and traffic law enforcement agencies for better service delivery.

There should be clear demarcation in the mandate, duties and functions of traffic enforcement agencies to avoid the duplication of duties, overlapping of responsibilities and conflicting operational tasks.

Government should put in place policies and measures that ensures the availability of standardized and high quality spare parts to guarantee safe mass transit operations and reduce crashes” the communique said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

