11th Anniversary: 9mobile Gifts Customers Airtime, Data, Freebies

It was all fun and excitement for 9mobile customers, as the telco reached out to loyal subscribers during the week to appreciate them for staying with the network over the 11 years of its launch in Nigeria.

In its peculiar innovative way, 9mobile once more demonstrated how much a caring network it is when it delighted its customers with fantastic gifts including bonus airtime and data as well as special ‘9nniversary’ cakes.

Sharing their happiness after receiving the gift of special 9nniversary cakes in Lagos, two of the lucky customers – Teslim Gbajabiamila and Destiny James – expressed gratitude to 9mobile for the thoughtful gesture and pledged their continued loyalty to the brand.

Destiny James, a female customer said, “thanks so very much 9mobile for this kind gesture. I didn’t expect it, I really appreciate the cakes; most ladies love cakes” even as she commended 9mobile for its quality of service. “It’s all been good since I became a 9mobile customer. I don’t have any complaints; I’m happy with the quality of service,” she enthused.

Gbajabiamila was also full of appreciation for the telco for the special cake gift and stated that he had only positive things to say about the telco. “All my children use 9mobile lines, and it’s been good experiences all the way, both for voice and data,” he said.

Commenting on the 11th 9nniversary commemoration, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said the giveaways were 9mobile’s way of saying thank you to its customers for keeping faith with the network.

“The 9nniversary freebies are our way of thanking our loyal customers. It’s a token of our appreciation and reaffirmation of our acknowledgement that we have come this far largely due to the support of our valued customers,” he said. “For the last eleven years, we have made your dreams our dreams, your goals our goals and your satisfaction our number one priority, and together, we have built a quality network that grows with every aspiration. Our promise of quality is one we are honored to keep,” he added.

9mobile launched as Nigeria’s fourth mobile network operator (MNO) on October 23, 2008 and has since then made indelible success marks in the industry especially in the areas of quality of service, innovation and customer experience.

