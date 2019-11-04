NEWS
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
Operatives of Lagos state Police Command yesterday said that they have arrested and remanded two suspects impersonating the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives in Lagos.
The impersonators were identified as Ikechukwu Victor and Emeka Ewuzien, both aged 45 years, of No 2 Igi street, Bariga and No 30 Okuta road, Leadlac, Bariga respectively.
It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by police from Ifako division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Lasisi Iyunade and a Chief Superintendent of Police, when the operatives accosted men dressed in black T-shirts with SARS inscription, along Julius Kadri street Ifako, Gbagada in Lagos.
The police said that the suspects claimed to be SARS Operatives, who were on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu market.
It was also gathered that on further questioning, they claimed to be members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island Lagos. Two fake PCRC ID card bearing same name were recovered from them.
Meanwhile, the suspects were immediately charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri prison.
