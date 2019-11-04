2023: No Decision Yet On Zoning – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it has not taken a position on the zoning of its presidency in 2023.

The party added that reports in a section of the media suggesting that it plots to retain the zoning of its presidential slot in the North East and South East is merely speculative.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja said those behind the reports plan is to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of the party to further their own selfish political ambitions.

He further denied division within the ranks of PDP governors along lines of ambition towards 2023, neither is there any plot to stop the ambition of any of its members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever.

“If anything, the PDP is currently working with Nigerians on how to win its elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states and will not be distracted by individuals who found themselves operating in the highest offices of the land but failing in governance.

“As a party, we are also working with our respective state governors and legislators across the country as they work hard, in line with the manifesto of our party, to improve on the welfare and development of Nigerians,” he said.

