‘36 Character Commission Board Members Still In Office After Tenure Expiration’

Constitutional crisis looms at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) as 36 of the 37-member board, whose tenures have expired are still in office.

By the Act establishing the FCC, only one member is legally qualified to remain in office. Even at this, the federal government has failed to reconstitute the board.

In the last two years, the tenure of many federal commissioners serving on the board of the commission had expired, and none of them has been replaced.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which revealed the development, called on the federal government to reconstitute the board to enable it function effectively in consonance with the law establishing the commission.

Though the FCC enabling Act 1995 stipulates that each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) must be represented by a commissioner on the board, the current board is constituted by an acting chairman and the secretary only.

Among other functions, the commission is to work out equitable formula, subject to the approval of the president for the distribution of all cadres of posts in the civil service, the public services of the federation and of states and the armed forces, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

It is also expected to provide guidelines for government agencies, ministries and extra-ministerial departments and monitor compliance level in the provision of employment opportunities and in the distribution of infrastructural facilities, socio-economic amenities and other indices around the countries.

The executive director of SERAP, Mr Tokubo Mumuni, told LEADERSHIP that while these functions are central to national development, the fact that no quorum could be formed by the commission as currently constituted makes the need to reconstitute the board a matter of urgency.

The Act says “for any decision to be taken, the quorum for a meeting of the commission shall be not less than one-third of the total number of members of the commission at the date of the meeting.” With just the acting chairman and the executive secretary serving on the board now, achieving one-third (12) of the entire members (37) is impossible.

“It poses constitutional crises because the decision of the commission as currently constituted on any of the over 800 ministries, departments or agencies can be challenged at the courts and be declared null and void,” he said.

