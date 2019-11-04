Abiodun To Judicial Commission Members: Shun Partisanship In Discharging Your Duties

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun Monday inaugurated members of the state’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) with a charge to be firm, shun partisanship and be fair in the discharge of their duties.

The governor gave the charge while speaking shortly after the inauguration held in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Being the first statutory body to be inaugurated under his watch as the state governor, Abiodun urged members if the state’s Judicial Commission to ensure speedy administration of justice in the state towards ensuring that justice, “as the last hope of a common man”, is done at all times.

While reminding members of the commission about how sensitive their role is to all citizens, the governor tasked the JSC members to be circumspect at all the time.

“You must shun partisanship and be firm and be fair at all times in carrying out your duties, you are to put in play your vast wealth of experience to re-energize the machinery of administration and system of justice in Ogun State, this is a duty that should not be treated lightly”.

He added that the members must endeavour to conduct themselves with the decorum and maturity befitting their new positions, adding that their appointment as members of the commission was a demonstration of the state government’s confidence in their abilities.

The governor also noted that their appointment was a great task, but stressed that their professional training, social standings and life experiences had prepared them for the task.

In her remarks, the chairman of the Judicial Service Commission and also the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu urged the new members of the commission to always stand their ground as the job was a bit sensitive, thanking the governor for inaugurating the commission towards ensuring the smooth dispensation of justice in the state.

