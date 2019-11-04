APC Stakeholders Demand Return Of NDDC To SGF Office

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from South South have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to return the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

A statement signed by APC national vice chairman, South South, Mr Hilliard Eta, said that the return of the commission to the SGF office would help solve its lingering leadership crisis.

It would be recalled that few months ago, the president directed the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to take over supervision of NDDC.

This resulted in leadership crisis, with the Minister of Niger Delta inaugurating an interim management team against the approved management team whose names were submitted to the National Assembly by the President for screening.

Eta, who said the crisis has caused embarrassment to the South South APC stakeholders, said that the forensic audit of NDDC, as requested by the President should be limited to the period of the water hyacinth contract.

According to him, each time somebody from Niger Delta heads the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and asked to oversee the NDDC, he uses it to play personal politics.

The APC chieftain said it was wrong for the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to set up an interim management team for the commission against the team approved by the President.

“Akpabio should not be embarrassing us. The President has set up a governing council and Akpabio would come and set up an interim management committee. It is unacceptable to the stakeholders of the Niger Delta.

“It is our position that the NDDC should be removed from the Ministry of Niger Delta and brought back to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), under the Presidency where the Niger Delta people can have maximum benefit,” he said.

Eta called on the President to adjust the duration of forensic auditing of the NDDC to commence from the time of water hyacinth contract.

If there is going to be a forensic audit of NDDC, they should start with the last water hyacinth contract that was done between the office of the Minister of Niger Delta and the office of the Acting Managing Director of NDDC,” APC chieftain said.

