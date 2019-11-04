Appeal Court Upholds Sen Oko’s Victory

The Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, the Cross-River State capital , at the weekend upheld the victory of the Senator representing the Northern Senatorial district in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Rose Okoji Oko.

The court, while aligning with an earlier ruling by the election petition Tribunal declared that Senator Oko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) validly defeated Mr Wabilly Nyiam, of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the authentic winner of the February 23 election.

In her reaction to the ruling of the appellate court, the senator, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, said that she dedicated her victory to God and her teeming supporters.

She expressed gratitude to God, her State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade and the great people of Cross River Northern senatorial district for their continued support and standing by her throughout the period of the case at the tribunal.

She said, “I received today’s verdict by the Appeal Court, which also agreed with the Tribunal and upheld my victory in the February 23 National Assembly elections with gratitude first and foremost to Almighty God”.

“My campaign organization and I express our appreciation to the Cross-River State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, the leadership and members of our great party, the PDP for providing the platform for good governance.”

This victory is a victory for the state government and the party”.

“Today’s Appeal ruling, is an attestation and indeed, a re-enactment of our victory at the poll. It’s a victory for our teeming supporters, including leaders, stakeholders, men, women and our dear youths, whose mandate has been authenticated by the Appeal Court judges.

She further called on her opponent in the opposition political party to join her and work for the good of the senatorial district, assuring that her second term in the Senate will be for empowerment of our people, development and growth of our senatorial district.

