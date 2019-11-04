Border Closure: Customs Extends ‘Operation Swift’ To January 31

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended the ongoing “Operation Swift” designed to secure the country’s borders to January 31, 2020.

NCS said that the decision was taken because there were “a few strategic objectives yet to be achieved.”

The exercise, which is used by the NCS to enforce the federal government’s closure of the nation’s borders and to curb the activities of smugglers, was initially designed to last for 28 days when it was initiated last September

In a statement issued by the NCS, it explained that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of the ongoing “operation of Nigeria’s borders till January 31, 2020.”

Buhari’s approval was contained in a memo dated November 1, 2019 and signed by Victor Dimka, the Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Investigation and Inspectorate (EI&I) and addressed to sector coordinators of the Joint Border Operation Drill – Sectors 1, 2, 3, and 4.

In the memo: NCS/ENF/ABJ/221/S.45, Dimka directed the sector coordinators of the Joint Border Operation Drill (Exercise Swift Response), Sectors to comply with it because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.”

Dimka, comptroller (Enforcement), Customs Headquarters, singed the memo on behalf of the deputy comptroller-general (EI&I) is titled: “Re- Extension of Exercise Swift Response.”

He said: “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation particularly, the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.

“Against this background, Mr President has approved an extension of the exercise to 31st January 2020. Consequently, you are required to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

“Meanwhile, allowances for personnel sustenance and fueling of vehicles for the period of the extension will be paid as soon as possible. This is for your information and necessary action,” he said.

But some media outfits in the online reports claimed that the President Buhari has extended the closure of the country’s borders to January 31, 2020.

In a swift reaction, the NCS said yesterday that it was only “Operation Swift” that was extended to January 31 and not the closure of the borders.

The agency clarified that no date had been fixed for the reopening of the borders by the federal government.

The spokesman of the NCS and “Exercise Swift Response” team, deputy comptroller of Customs, Joseph Attah, said that only the deadline for the first phase of the operation had been extended till 31st of January, 2020, adding that “this does not signalled the end of the operation.”

Attah said: “An internal memo was issued to all field officers on the ‘Ex-Swift Response’ operation, informing them that the first phase has been extended till 31st of January, 2020. This extension only serves for the first phase.

“Before 31st of January, 2020, officers on the field will be notified on developments on the second phase of the border closure exercise, if the need arises,” he said.

Commenting on the new development, clearing agents operating at the borders faulted the government’s extension of the joint border drill by the NCS till January 2020.

The chairman of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), Seme Border chapter, Lasisi Fanu, condemned the action and asked for a special platform from the government to bring in trapped transit cargoes at the border points.

According to him, majority of manufacturers have incurred huge debt while perishable items had been lost, adding that “crime has increased at the border area. It will get worse and some of the goods that are trapped will deteriorate further.

“They can keep the border closed perpetually but they should allow us to move goods that were trapped because they are owned by Nigerians who paid for them and these things are being destroyed.

“These people borrowed money from banks and if these goods are destroyed, how will they pay back? Banks will sell their collaterals to get back their money. We are not saying they should open the borders but that they should create a platform for what we have on ground to be moved into the country.

“What we have on ground will continue to deteriorate. But there should have been contingency plan for the people. They should inform Nigerians that they should stop patronising foreign products but what they just did is very dangerous as far as the economy is concerned,” he bemoaned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

