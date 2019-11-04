CACOL Inaugurates More C-GATE Units To Fight Corruption

As part of its plans to curb corrupt practices in the country, an anti-corruption promotion group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, (CACOL) has inaugurated a platform known as Governance, Accountability, Transparency Education programme (C-GATE) to educate the grass root on how to fight corruption at their level.

Speaking at the inauguration, which was themed “Curbing Corruption in Nigeria’s Political Processes, Establishing a Grassroots Paradigm in Good-governance Accountability and Transparency Education Project”, the Executive Director, CACOL, Comrade Debi Adeniran, said the program is aimed at stamping out corruption in Nigeria’s body polity by educating the people at the grassroots level.

He said, “It is about taking the fight against corruption to the grassroots, we are shifting the paradigm of fighting the corruption from the elites level to the grassroots level, because we believe the grassroots are the one that’s suffering all the jeopardy of mal-governance, misrepresentation at the top.

“We also know that the voices of the grassroots have been muscled to the extent that they are only listened to, when they ask for where to vote, they are not listen to when it comes to what benefits of good governance they require”.

According to the CACOL boss, “We cannot do it from the top, we know those who are cheating us are the same people that are ruling us. We cannot have the same people that are making us to suffer to fight for us, they will not because they are benefitting from the fraudulent practices that led to our suffering.

“It is we that are suffering the jeopardy of bad governance that will fight to liberate ourselves from that mental, physical and social enslavement.

“We are to start fighting for ourselves before someone else will arise and fight for us, and that’s what C-GATE is all about.’’

Adeniran added that with these program, they are trying to educate them on all the imports of good governance, accountability, transparency, saying they should also be able to educate themselves and then their community to determine what they will do to those who are perpetrating corruption in their area.

