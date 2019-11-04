Condemnation Over Attack On Obaseki At Oshiomhole’s House

The recent attack on the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki who was stopped by Iyamho community youth’s from from entering Oshiomhole’s house has generated widespread condemnation in the State.

Obaseki was in the company of other dignitaries who have attended the maiden convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho and were on invitation for lunch in the house of Oshiomhole when the incident happened.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anslem Ojezua in his reaction yesterday said. “It was a disgraceful act and if they thought they wanted to bring disgrace to the governor of the state, I think they have succeeded in bringing that to the national chairman”.

“For that incident to happen in his residence with dignitaries from across the country is shameful and a dent on the reputation of the national chairman. I think there is also a criminal dimension to the incident and I hope the security agencies will take that up.”

Also, a national leader of the party and former Political Adviser to Oshiomhole, Hon Charles Idahosa said that the incident was despicable and a shame.

He said; “The incident that happened was an embarrassment to Edo state, Nigeria and an embarrassment to democracy. Myself and Oshiomole were in government for eight years; I was his political adviser and we were in opposition. There was nothing he did not say to the late Chief Anenih and the People’s Democratic Party PDP”.

“The fact that Oshiomole as a National chairman should write a petition and signed asking the police to come and pick your party members from Edo is an abnormality. In all, it is very sad, this is not an agbero association where you will be behaving like garrison commander. It is very sad”.

In the same vein, Senator Domingo Obende, who witnessed the ugly incident expressed shock.

“ If I were told that this kind of shameful and dastardly act took place in the home of our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, I would’ve defended it so blindly because I would’ve presumed that it was never going to be possible”.

“The sight was not a true representation of Edo hospitality but a clear manifestation of ignorance and total disregard to a constituted authority.

“But a group, Edo Youth Volunteers (EYV) through its coordinator, Anthony Osagie said the incident was provoked by the action of Shaibu and therefore, Oshiomhole should not be blamed for the incident.

He said “I am shocked that people are talking about Oshiomhole and the incident in his house and they are not talking about the actions that led to the incident. Our investigation showed that Comrade Oshiomhole actually told his aides that he was expecting some visitors and dropped the names of the people he was expecting”.

