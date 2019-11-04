Constituency Projects Unconstitutional – Lawyers, CSOs

Some lawyers and civil society organization have declared National Assembly members’ Constituency Project as fraud, saying it is a scheme merely designed for official rip-off and fueling corruption in the country.

In exclusive discussions with LEADERSHIP over the proprietary of annual budgetary provision for N100 billion in the nation Appropriation Act, lawyers and the groups said that beside diversions of the constituency project funds into private pockets of the lawmakers, the scheme is not provided for in the 1999 Constitution and other statute books.

They held that the N100 billion President Muhammadu Buhari allocated to fund the scheme in his 2020 Budget Proposals should have been channeled into upgrading the deficit infrastructure of the country.

The contributors averred that from available statistics and studies by UDEME Project Tracking Template indicate that President Buhari has released over N300 billion since 2015 for implementation of over 7399 constituency projects in the country.

They added that over 70% of that funds were diverted into coffers of the lawmakers just as the projects were implemented in breach all over the country.

They cited confession of a lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, in February 2018 who admitted that implementation of constituency projects is an avenue for theft and corruption employed by lawmakers.

The contributors who also justified their allegations with the cry-out by Buhari when he was to sign the 2018 budget that the lawmakers had ‘inserted’ over 6000 projects in the 2018 budget, said he ought not to have continued indulging them in orgies of corruption.

The groups and lawyers who described the projects being embarked upon by the lawmakers as “corruption”, said most lawmakers lobby heads of ministries to insert flimsy projects as constituency projects and also arrange with friends/cronies or even spouses to disguise as contractors to get contracts.

They wondered why government is still funding such projects with little or no evidence of accountability, with no evidence that funds appropriated for these projects are ever utilized for intended purpose in the past, adding that his government ought to have done things differently.

They said constituency project is an aberration because the doctrine of separation of powers of government as enshrined in sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Constitution confers main role and function of the legislature to law making.

Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution they held envisages that the execution of all projects relating to infrastructural development in Nigeria, including those undertaken as constituency projects should be within the province or competence of the executive rather than the legislature, in the best tradition of constitutional federalism.

They added that Section 4 of the Constitution says legislature is “to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of Nigeria.”

Besides, Section 80-88 of the Constitution they said limits the role of the legislature to the authorization of any spending by the executive from the Consolidated or any other public funds.

They submitted that the provisions of Section 81 of the Constitution cannot be stretched under any guise to accommodate, validate or authorize the direct or indirect participation or involvement of legislators in the designing, planning or execution of any infrastructural projects.

The wording of the constitutional provisions they held is clear, and without any ambiguity; and therefore the ordinary meaning of the operative words therein should apply.

They concluded that the constituency project otherwise called Constituency Development Projects (CDP) or Zonal Intervention Projects is an instrument of blackmail for both executive and the legislature.

They said while the legislature may mutilates, pads or refuses to pass the nation budget until their constituency projects are added to nation budget, the executive often refuses to release funds for projects of its avid critics or opposition legislators.

Meanwhile, senators would be appearing between today and November 28 before the Appropriation Sub-Committees to confirm whether their proposed constituency projects are captured in the 2020 Budget Proposals.

While adjourning last Tuesday, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan directed senate Appropriation Committee to submits its report on budget defence with MDAs to the plenary for final consideration of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by the senate.

Executive Director of ‘Access to Justice’ (a judiciary advocacy group), Joseph Otteh, said ‘’there are separate constitutional responsibilities for the executive and legislature, and each cannot be conceded to the other without law.

“It is ultra vires or beyond powers of the legislature to dabble into role and function assigned by the constitution for the executive.

“Constitution does not give power to legislature to use constituency projects to intervene in the infrastructural development of the constituents.

“Given the abuses of constituency projects, there is no responsible government that should continue to indulge the lawmakers in such a fraught with corruption.

“This administration which says it is fighting corruption ought to muster political will to halt this official graft and a waste or drain pipe nuzzled into nation resources. On principle, it is not good for our country’’, Otteh said.

National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko said ‘’we are totally against the inclusion of constituency projects in the budget which would be handled by the law makers. Law makers are to make laws for the good governance of Nigerians and leave contracts and execution of jobs captured in the budget to the executive arm of government so there can be qualitative and credible oversight responsibility by the Legislators. Constituency projects remain a huge aberration and totally illegal’’.

Executive Director of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Adetokunbo Mumuni, said, “National Assembly members can facilitate sitting of infrastructural projects in their constituencies but the execution as the name depicts should be left to the executives because it is not their business.

“Once the lawmaker meddles or get involved in the execution of projects, it becomes open to fraud or corruption. Executive is for execution just as the legislature is for law making’’.

A senior official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who craved anonymity said, ’’virtually all security operatives including Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are probing into the proprietary and execution of the ‘constituency project scheme’ which began in 2004 or there about.

“You would recall that following EFCC random sting operations or investigations, some Reps members have forfeited some properties because of diversion of the constituency project funds into their private use.

“By the estimate of the EFCC, not less than 70% of senators and Reps members whose constituencies were granted constituency projects and funded were also involved in corruptly enriching themselves or diversion of the money.

“We are looking at 70% of over N300 billion for instance which this administration released to fund over 7399 projects since 2015’’.

Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) said, ‘’I have been against the idea of allocating fund for the constituency projects. There is no provision for it in the constitution or elsewhere. Besides, the execution of constituency projects have been riddled fraudulent practices all over the country.

“The lawmakers are by nature are to sanitize the system under democratic practice but with their involvement such as this, everywhere is polluted by corruption.

“If the executive continues to encourage them, that amounts to encouraging or fueling corruption and there is no need for such noise as anti-corruption fighting’’.

Yusuf Ali (SAN) said, ‘’let us not treat constitutional provision in isolation, but rather with holistic examination. The constitution simply asks president to appoint ministers for instance and except minister of justice that is named in the constriction, no other ones, yet we have ministers for agriculture, finance and so on.

“The law does not say dredge River Niger but such projects are designed and budgeted for in Appropriation Act just as the constituency projects. But years ion years out project implementation is fraught with low performance, which is also the hallmark of constituency projects.

“Corruption is so endemic in the country to the extent no project is ever executed without been marred by corruption. That is the principal reason why projects like constituency projects also fail’’.

Barr Kevin Okoro said, ‘’the constituency projects are so difficult to monitor because the constituents don’t really know which are constituency projects and which are not.

“I think there should be a way to making Nigerians know which projects are captured as constituency projects of their lawmakers so that they can follow them up.

“But the exercise so far is a failure even though some lawmakers made do with their own for good’’.

According to Barr Abanika Muktar Isah “Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution envisages that the execution of all projects relating to infrastructural development in Nigeria, including those undertaken as constituency projects should be within the province or competence of the executive rather than the legislature, in the best tradition of constitutional federalism.

“Section 4 of the Constitution says legislature is “to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of Nigeria.”

“Section 81 of the Constitution cannot be stretched under any guise to accommodate, validate or authorize the direct or indirect participation or involvement of legislators in the designing, planning or execution of any infrastructural projects’’, he said..

