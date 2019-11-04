NEWS
Court Dissolves 4-yr-old Marriage, Grants Mother Custody Of Child
A Shari’a Court 2 sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday dissolved four-year-old marriage between Nasiru Adamu and Maryam Lawal over irreconcilable differences.
The Judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, gave the ruling after the defendant made one pronouncement of divorce to Maryam who had filed a suit against him seeking for divorce through Khul’i ( redemption).
The judge also granted the complainant the custody of their two-year-old child and ordered Adamu to pay her N4,500 monthly feeding allowance for the child.
“He should pay N13,500 for the months of November, December and January,” he said
The court also ordered the defendant to provide his son two pieces of cloths every four months and take care of the child’s health.
Earlier, the complainant, who resides at Tudun Wada area, prayed court to dissolve her marriage with Adamu, pledging to return the N50,000 dowry she received from him.
She also prayed court to grant her custody of her child and compel the defendant to take full responsibility of the child.
On his part, the defendant also a resident of Tudun Wada area, said he would not collect any dowry from Maryam, but would grant her the divorce she wanted. (NAN)
