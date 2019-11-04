NEWS
Court Sentences Labourer To 2 Months In Prison For Stealing Cell Phone
A Grade I Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a labourer, Sunday Iliya to two months in prison for stealing a cell phone.
The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Sunday after he pleaded guilty to theft and being in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Ms Justina Jeremiah, who lives in Mpape Abuja on Oct. 28.
Austin said the convict, stole the complainant’s cell phone and during Police investigations, dry leaves suspected to cannabis sativa were found in his possession.
He said offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 317(A) of the Penal Code. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Sentences Labourer To 2 Months In Prison For Stealing Cell Phone
USAID Dole Out $160.5m To Support Nigerian Healthcare Sector In 2018
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Attack On Me, Engineered By Edo State Govt -Oshiomhole
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Major Takeaways From President Buhari’s Visit To Saudi Arabia
-
CRIME19 hours ago
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
-
NEWS16 hours ago
C’River Ultra Modern Rice Mill Ready December, To Engage 20000 Workers
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Kebbi APC Reject Names Of Elected Local Govt Chairmen Without Deputies
-
CRIME8 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff In Benue
-
OPINION7 hours ago
NNDC, Akpabio And Limit Of Falsehood
-
CRIME3 hours ago
Shocking! Man Rapes Grieving Woman In Graveyard