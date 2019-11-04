DBN, NSE Partner To Boost Listing Of SMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has said it is partnering with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to explore ways in building capacity and bringing Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to the floor of the Exchange.

Speaking during the closing gong ceremony at the NSE at the weekend, chief executive officer of DBN, Tony Okpanachi, said that this is to solidify the proposed collaboration with the NSE on the growth board and also collaboration involving business development efforts for the sourcing for Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) companies.

According to Okpanachi, the collaboration is in line with the NSE’s objective of trying to bring SMEs to the stock market. The bank is working with them on that area as well as other areas it can collaborate with them to see how we can make an impact in that segment.

“We had a meeting to explore ways in which we can work with the NSE on how we can make impact in the MSMEs in terms of capital raising especially in areas of equity and as you are aware DBN does more of debt but a lot of SMEs require equity. So, this partnership is in line with the NSE’s objective of trying to bring SMEs to the stock market and we are working with them on that area as well as other areas we can collaborate with them to see how we can make an impact in that segment.”

He stated that the NSE has come out with a lot of initiatives in attracting SMEs listing, in term of listing requirement, saying that reducing the required numbers of shareholders, listing costs, among others.

He stated that listing of SMEs on NSE is to enable them access capital in a structured way. Okpanachi further revealed that DBN has plans of listing its shares on the Exchange in the long term so as to raise capital beyond its current funding.

He said, “We are a limited public company with shareholders and owned by the federal government and our long term plan is to list on the NSE. There is no immediate horizon but in the long term, there will an opportunity for us to raise capital beyond the current funding and we have that plan in the pipeline.”

Also, divisional head, Listing Business, NSE, Olumide Bolumole, said, “This partnership is all about both parties leveraging on each other’s experiences to better our ecosystem. We are happy to be collaborating with the DBN as we believe that we share the same synergies especially in the area of our CSR.”

The Development Bank of Nigeria was conceived by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in collaboration with global development partners to address the major financing challenges facing MSMEs in Nigeria.

