Don Urges COREN To Identify Distressed Buildings

The immediate past dean, faculty of engineering, University of Maiduguri, Engr. Lateef Onundi has challenged the Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM) of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to identify distressed buildings and encourage the owners to take appropriate remedial actions or demolish them to prevent collapse that could lead to loss of lives.

This is even as he emphasised that high-rise buildings should be protected against seismic natural disaster by making future designs to resist seismic loading, an equivalent of the seventh richer scales of the earthquake’s ratings.

This was contained in his presentation titled, “The role of Nigerian Engineers, Regulatory Agencies and other Stakeholders in Building Collapse Prevention” at the just concluded 2019 engineers conference /Annual General Meeting (AGM), organised by the Abuja chapter of Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE).

He challenged professional bodies and other stakeholders in the built environment to create relevant database for tested building materials and facilitate best practice in project management and quality control, noting that specifications and validations are not the responsibility of government but that of individuals, institutions and professional bodies.

Onundi flayed engineers for not revealing the exact nature of equipment deficit for training engineering students in tertiary and technological institutions.

The Don requested for the installation of state-of-the-art laboratories, instruments, equipment’s likewise light and heavy machinery needed by the practicing engineers to enhance their knowledge and improve their productive capacities at the federal, states and local government areas in the country.

He challenged the Standard Organistion of Nigeria (SON) to collaborate with Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) and federal ministry of works & housing to establish Collapse Building Prevention Unit (CBPU) and Collapse Building Investigation Unit (CBIU) units at the federal, state and local government levels.

The don suggested that professional institutions like NICE, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), COREN and SON should collaborate in monitoring the level of enforcement of the International Codes of practice or develop indigenous code for building materials standardization and quality control.

Onundi cautioned that federal and state universities of technologies should be allowed to focus on their real mandate, as some sister faculties such as Science and Management Science have encroached on the curriculum of engineering universities.

He harped on the need for stakeholders to utilize the opportunities created by COREN act amendment bill 2019, which empowered engineers to prosecute violators, regulate industrial training of engineers and capacity building of local content in the engineering industry.

The Don advocated the need for ministry of education to restructure the academic curriculum of civil engineering students, to enhance their specialty in the area of plumbing, sanitary installation and maintenance.

Onundi believed that this would re-position them for better project supervision and professional practice, even as he suggested the use of space and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to prevent the collapse of building and bridges as well as control flooding in the country.

To this end, he noted that artisans, craftsmen and their foremen should be supervised thoroughly in accordance with approved standards, while harping on deliberate action to improve on the facilities used for training engineering students.

