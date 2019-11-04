Elumelu Urges Investors To Seek Long-term Investment Opportunities In Africa

Founder and chairman of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and the United Bank For Africa (UBA) has urged global investors to consider long term investments opportunities in Africa as this is the right time to invest in Africa and African Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

He stated this at the “Ambition Africa” conference organised by the France Invest Africa Club in Paris, France recently.

Elumelu while delivering the opening address noted that Africa having the youngest workforce in the world, with over 60 percent of its population below the age of 25 is a potential demographic doom that could be turned around to become the continent’s greatest asset if the youths have jobs and economic opportunities.

He emphasised that Africans do not need aid, rather, our young people need investments adding that, we need to do much better and be much smarter in channelling funds to emerging markets although they present huge opportunities there are also risks for investors.

He however, said investors need to fulfil a critical need to catalyse and improve the economy saluting companies like Total, Bouygues, Accor, Orange, and Bolloré as well as others who have accepted this challenge stating that there is room for many more.

“Private equity is a force for positive development in Africa. We have a large youth population, who are eager and innovative. They are looking at solutions to problems in their communities but are hampered by the access to capital and investment, mentoring and training. When done right, this kind of investment can bring not just capital but can also strengthen job creation, corporate governance and help improve sustainable business practices,” he said.

Citing the impact and growth rate of the beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation as evidence of the potential of SMEs in Africa today, he disclosed that his Foundation has endowed $100 million dollars of his family wealth, to fund over 10,000 African entrepreneurs for 10 years.

Also speaking at the event the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire stated that France could position itself and direct investment towards Africa to end the cycle of poverty and to accelerate development globally.

He commended Elumelu’s stance on strengthening the SMEs in Africa to catalyse development stating that we share the same ambition in Supporting African SMEs and entrepreneurs as this is essential for the economic development of Africa while referring to Elumelu’s passion to create wealth on the African continent.

Reiterating the stance to partner with Africa on long-term investments, Mr. Le Maire said “We will ensure that investments in Africa are sustainable, exemplary and environmentally friendly. We want to go fast, go quickly in the race against poverty and renunciation, throughout the continent.

