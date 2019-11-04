BUSINESS
Equities Market Maintains Bearish Streak With 0.21% W-o-W
The Nigerian equities market last week sustained its bearish streak amid profit taking activity with a decline of 0.21 per cent.
Despite the positive third quarter (Q3) 2019 financial results released by most corporates, the overall market performance measure, All-Share Index lost by 55.43 points or 0.21 per cent Week-on-Week (W-o-W) to close at 26,293.30 points. Similarly, market capitalisation shed N27 billion W-o-W to close at N12.799 trillion.
Sector performance was mixed. Price appreciation in Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT) and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) buoyed the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices up 4.96 per cent and 1.05 per cent W-o-W respectively. Similarly, the Insurance index also advanced, gaining 0.33 per cent following buying interest in Cornerstone Insurance and Aiico Insurance. Conversely, the Consumer Goods indices down 0.66 per cent due to losses in Lafarge Africa, while the Banking index declined 0.46 per cent W-o-W following sell-offs in Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Guaranty Trust Bank.
However, Market breadth closed positive with 27 gainers and 18 losers. University Press led the gainers table by 24.35 per cent to close at N1.43, per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 18.42 per cent to close at 45 kobo, while Aiico Insurance rose by 11.11 per cent to close at 70 kobo, per share.
On the other side, Champion Breweries led the decliners table by 11.76 per cent to close at 90 kobo per share. Afromedia followed with a loss of 9.76 per cent to close at 37 kobo and Livestock Feeds declined by eight per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share.
