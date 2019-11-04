FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta

The federal government is committed to a new national minimum pension for retirees in line with the newly approved national minimum wage, the acting chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta has said.

Nta made the disclosure when he received in his office the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) led by its national president, Dr. Abel Afolayan.

He said all parties involved during negotiation on the minimum wage and its consequential adjustment is aware that there must be corresponding increase for pensioners and “we shouldn’t wait for agitation again before we do that.”

He said, “ This is the time we should have a major reform in our pension administration concerning the pensioners. There must be total u-turn of pension management in the country.It is a huge repository of funds, and you must be abreast of what is happening. Certain per cent is being deducted from the pensioners salary when they were working, and must know how this fund is being spent.

“You should not be asking for peanuts because if you don’t do it now, the problem that will come will be worst than the past. I agree entirely with you, what I am saying is that it would be done but it is not enough. As far as I am concern, it is not enough, we must have a policy from local government to the federal government on how to take care of our senior citizens. It must be integrated, it must have a health care which must be part of it, must have a minimal condition under which the pensioners must exist.

“If for workers it is N30,000, then you must also define what a minimum earning pensioners should get. They don’t see things the way some of us see it, if a pensioner goes to hospital, he would occupy the hospital bed longer than the young person.I know that the government is already working on it. That one, I think it is being addressed because all along the negotiations it has always been in consideration, and it was asked at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), so everybody is aware that it must be done.The man in budget is fully aware of that, the Director General Budget is fully aware of that. So, it is something the Pension Commission is going to be part of the process, and PTAD too is also going to be part of it.

Speaking earlier, NUP president, Dr. Abel Afolayan said majority of pensioners in the country earn N10,000 and below.

He said pensioners are already worried and concern over when their pension will be reviewed.

He said, “the issue is that the vast majority of the pensioners, it is the token they received they rely on for survival. With the workers, the tension has died down with the agreement reached and the percentage consequential adjustments increase, but with the pensioners, the tension is high, and if you don’t have anything tangible to present to them or tell them at our meeting next wee, in Ibadan, there will be problems.

