Fidelity Bank Celebrates 2019 Compliances & Ethics Week

As a way to demonstrate professionalism and promote ethical values within the bank, Fidelity Bank PLC will participate in this year’s edition of the Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week.

The event which will run throughout the week is organised annually by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE). It provides organisations with the ideal occasion to demonstrate their extensive and comprehensive compliance and ethics programmes in a manner that strengthens its ideals while educating employees.

Commenting on the celebration, managing director and chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank Plc., Nnamdi Okonkwo said the bank remains committed to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct in its dealings with customers.

Okonkwo stated that, guided by the Fidelity Code of Business Conduct & Ethical Policy, employees of the bank are expected to uphold its tenets always and act in a way that reflects the bank’s principles disclosing that an Ethics Committee has been instituted to drive this agenda and intervene in guiding staff when necessary.

He also promised to put the best interest of its teeming customers first adding that strict adherence to proper ethical values has helped sustain the bank’s standing as a socially responsible organisation and good corporate citizen.

He said: “As part of the Compliance & Ethics Week, the bank will conduct a host of engaging staff activities including trivia contest, quiz and lectures.

“The focus is to remind ourselves of the need to imbibe ethical values within the organisation even as we strive to build an enduring institution.”

