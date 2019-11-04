FRSC Denies Issuance Of Fake Number Plate To Chief Whip In Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.

The FRSC stateed categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the corps.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Commander public education officer, Bisi Kazeem and made available to newsmen yesterday in Kano.

“We are, therefore, making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.”

It said for the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.

Consequently, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.

The FRSC stated further that he has directed all field commands across the country to be on vigilance and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

