Ganduje’s Detractors Wasting Their Time – Minister

The minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi, at the weekend in Kano said that any person or groups that are hell bent on denting the image of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje or trying to pull his him down are just wasting their time.

He said that Ganduje is a fine leader who is carrying people along as well as preserving the sanctity of human beings in his relationship with the people not minding their positions in the society.

Magashi was speaking at a reception organised for all the 25 federal political appointees from Kano held at the Africa House, Government House last Saturday.

He said Ganduje is the type of leaders that are conversant with the needs and aspirations of their people adding that he is trying his best to accomplish what the people ask him to do in order to move the state forward.

“ We the political appointees are going to put our heads together in order to fashion out things that would help Kano to grow without any waste of time. We are going to justify the confidence repose on us by the President and to help Nigeria in all spheres of human endeavours.”

Magashi however used the opportunity to call on the APC leadership in the state to carry all the party members and other stakeholders along so that “United we stand divided we fall” adding that people should always be security conscious especially of the strangers coming into their areas to stay temporarily or permanently.

He prayed Allah to guide and protect Kano from falling into any kind of calamity and for Dr. Ganduje to accomplish his dream of transforming and modernising the state to excel in all departments.

On his part, the minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, said Kano is lucky to have been given key positions at the federal level and that it is left for the appointees to shame the devil and work hard to save their names in eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had damned the consequences and dedicated lucrative positions to the state.

He thank Ganduje for the honour done to the federal appointees and hoped that they would reciprocate the gesture by bailing the teeming youths in the state out of abject poverty and unemployment.

He said the government will do everything possible to upgrade and modernise the Dawanau Market inview of its importance to the people here in Nigeria and in the whole of West Africa.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described President Muhammadu Buhari’ s agricultural policy as good for the country because it is driving Nigeria towards self reliance.

Ganduje commended the efforts of the federal government in initiating developmental projects and hope that such projects would spread throughout the country.

