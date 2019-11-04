Good Judicial System, Best Condiment For Democratic Growth, Says Bamidele

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said good legal and judicial systems are best condiments for steady growth and development of democracy.

The Senator who is representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the upper chambers of national assembly said having Lawyers that cherish dignity and sincerity, would help in building a democratic culture that can drive development in all facets.

The federal lawmaker charged universities and top Nigerian Lawyers to place high premium on the production of Lawyers that are sound morally and academically.

According to him, this remains the best way to help the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) build a strong, virile and sustainable legal system that can favorably deepen the Rule of Law.

Bamidele in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, in response to his appointment as a member of the prestigious Body of Benchers in Nigeria, assured that his membership of the prestigious body will be brought to bear in the operation of the judiciary Committee of the Senate.

“Legal and judicial systems are like Siamese twins. They co-exists and help each other in a mutual way. No democracy can grow where the two are bastardised and egregiously compromised.

“That is why it is imperative and instructive to lay a rocky foundation for our legal system by as a matter of necessity ensure that all legal institutions, ranging from universities to Law School and chambers where young Lawyers observe pupilage to harp on intellectual broadness and dignity to practice the profession.

“We need strong legal and judicial systems to ensure that rights and freedom of Nigerian citizens are protected, to safeguard the dignity of the populace and to confine leaders to lead according to the dictate of the laws without derailment or despotism”, he said.

