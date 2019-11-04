CRIME
Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff In Benue
The Benue Police Command yesterday confirmed the assassination of Mr Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the victims were killed on Saturday night.
Anene said the victims who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi were already deposited at the mortuary while the Police have commenced full investigation into matter.
The general manager (GM) of the Radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, told NAN that he was within the vicinity of the crime and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.
“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighborhood but we didn’t know the time he left.
“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the Police but they didn’t come 30 minutes after and had no option but to take him to the mortuary.
“We understand that the gunmen who dressed like SARS were about six in number and were on motorcycles.
“They actually came for Engineer. After killing him they wanted to go so one of his neighbour wanted to know the identity of any of them but they turned back and killed him too,” he said.
Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.
MOST READ
There Are No Evil Spirits In Govt House, Awka – Obiano
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council
FG Working On New Minimum Pension For Pensioners – Nta
Buratai Flags Off Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II In Taraba
Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff In Benue
Constituency Projects Unconstitutional – Lawyers, CSOs
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME13 hours ago
2 SARS Impersonators Remanded In Prison
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Attack On Me, Engineered By Edo State Govt -Oshiomhole
-
OPINION11 hours ago
Major Takeaways From President Buhari’s Visit To Saudi Arabia
-
NEWS10 hours ago
C’River Ultra Modern Rice Mill Ready December, To Engage 20000 Workers
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Kebbi APC Reject Names Of Elected Local Govt Chairmen Without Deputies
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Release Our Head Of Security, Others – PDP
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Ortom Tasks Police To Find Killers Of FRCN Staff
-
NEWS11 hours ago
NDDC Crisis: APC Demands Return Of Commission To Presidency