Health Day: Rotary Club Provides Free Treatment To 500 Villagers
The Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama at the weekend provided free medical tests and treatment to 500 residents of Galuwyi Village near Abuja as part of its 2019 Family Health Day.
The club also distributed about 100 treated nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes.
But those who have more challenges, including Hepatitis infection, have been referred to hospital for better care.
The club also pledged to do a follow up on referral cases to avoid any outbreak of communicable disease in the community.
The Connect President of the club, Rotn. Eucharia Ekweozoh (PHF), who briefed reporters at the end of the health care outreach in Galuwyi Village said: “We decided to reach out to the needy in this our adopted community in line with the mandate of Rotary International. And our coming was timely because many people were sick.
“With our team of medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists, we were able to treat about 500 villagers and save them the cost of going to hospitals in Abuja which is about 10 kilometres away.
“Our members were excited that the elderly and the children constituted the largest percentage of beneficiaries. In fact, more than 120 children were dewormed.
“At the end of the exercise, we gave 100 treated nets to 100 pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes.
This apart from giving basic health talks to women, who are mostly in charge of homes.
Also, speaking the Chairperson of the club’s Project, Rotn. Miriam Dili said: “Everybody was overwhelmed by the impact we made. Family Health Day is a requirement of Rotary International, we are proud to lift others up.
“From the laboratory tests, some of the villagers would require follow up medical examinations on Hepatitis and other infections in either at the clinic in the village or a general hospital.
“We will monitor those who have been shortlisted for follow up.”
