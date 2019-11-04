Heritage Bank Pledges Continued Support For Women Empowerment

As a way of impacting on the nation’s socioeconomic growth through women development, Heritage Bank Plc has pledged at the 2019 edition of raising girl summit to continue to lend its support to causes that promote women empowerment.

This was stated by the managing director, Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo represented by the regional executive, Lagos & South-West, Heritage Bank, Dike Dimiri at the summit.

According to him, the bank has been in the vanguard of promoting financial literacy and financial inclusion especially among women because it believes that this is key for advancement in today’s dynamic world.

He disclosed that the bank sponsored the summit because they are committed to anything that represents women empowerment advising that if we can start promoting financial inclusion especially among the girl child, then we can stand a better chance of having our children growing up to help build a strong financial system.

“Heritage Bank has been in the forefront of trying to ensure that financial inclusion is not just for adults but for children and more so at a very early age and the Bank actively participates in financial literacy programme organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in different parts of the country,” Sekibo stated.

Also speaking at the event, the CEO Green Girl Company Limited, May Ikeora in her remarks stated that the summit is part of a global effort to empower, and deliberate on issues affecting the girl-child in Africa. It is also aimed at influencing social change and policies to ensure the better life and the future prospect of girls in Africa.

She thanked Heritage Bank for its support for the summit adding that with the lender’s support, the organisation was making valuable contribution to Nigeria and the world.

She advised young girls not to focus on what society can do for them, but on what they can contribute to the society

A former “Miss Nigeria”, Helen Prest-Ajayi also present at the event stated that if the girl-child is better educated, the country would be a better place for all Nigerians.

