Illegal Firearms: Police Averted PDP’s Plans To Maim Innocent Kogites – APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council in Kogi State has accused the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Engr Musa Wada, of planning to kill the people of Kogi State for rejecting what it described as his “dubious governorship ambition”.

The spokesman of the Campaign, Hon Kingsley Fanwo, who stated this in Ankpa while speaking with journalists ahead of the APC campaign rally in the ancient town, said the arrest of the security committee chairman of the Wada /Aro campaign organisation with large cache of arms and fierce looking thugs was an indication of an “evil incubation to maim innocent Kogites by the PDP and its candidate in the face of massive rejection by the people of the state”.

According to Fanwo, “there are more arms and ammunition in the hands of harboured PDP thugs across the state,” adding that Wada was “largely unprepared for the electioneering.”

The APC campaign spokesman noted: “It is obvious that Musa Wada and the PDP have been massively rejected by the people of Kogi State. Their only cash out strategy was to wantonly accuse INEC and security agencies of bias in a characteristic defeatist style to whip up sentiments.

“The failure of that strategy has led them to import thugs from the Niger Delta and some other parts of the country to cause mayhem in the state. Some of the weapons discovered in the house of the Chairman of the PDP Security Committee are parts of the heavy proliferation of arms in the State by PDP leaders who cannot accept the verdict of the Kogi people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, it became difficult to keep such dangerous weapons in modern Kogi, which security architecture is second to none in the country. Criminals like the PDP campaign chiefs will have no hiding place in our dear State.

“We wish to assure the people of Kogi State that Government will work with security agencies to guarantee the safety of the Kogi people before, during and after the election. We also call on security agencies to continue their good job in the state.

“Criminality doesn’t respect party affiliations. A criminal is a criminal regardless of his or her political beliefs”.

The APC governorship campaign council also commiserated with the people of Idah over the loss of “many lives in the unfortunate incident that happened during PDP’s Campaign Rally”, praying for the repose of the lost souls.

“Our sympathies are with the families that lost their loved ones during the PDP Campaign Rally in Idah. May their souls Rest In Peace”, Fanwo added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

