Insurance Stocks Top Equities Market Gainers For October

Despite the decline seen in the local equities market for the month of October, insurance stocks have topped the gainers. The Insurance index, the best performing for the month under review saw a growth of 3.62 per cent on the strength of the ongoing recapitalisation in the sector.

However, the NSE Consumer Goods and Banking indices dragged the market down the most in the month under review. The NSE-50 index lost 7.75 per cent, the banking index fell by 8.92 per cent.

It was followed by the NSE-30, which shed by 6.69 per cent, while the NSE mainboard and Industrial Goods indices lost 5.85 per cent and 4.38 per cent respectively, revealing investors’ negative sentiment and the indecision among traders, despite the low Price-To-Earnings attraction.

Meanwhile, the equities market ended the month of October on a negative note, despite closing positive in the last two sessions of the month as the All Share Index shed 4.62 per cent to close at 26,355.35 points from an opening of 27,630.56 on October 2, 2019.

Also, market capitalisation closed at N12.830 trillion on October 31, 2019 from an opening price of N13.450 trillion on October 2, 2019, making investors’ investment decline by N620 billion.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth closed negative with 21 gainers and 44 decliners. The month’s best-performing stocks were low caps from the insurance sector, led by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance that gained on the strength of positive sentiment, rallying up by 42.86 per cent.

Continental Reinsurance followed with a gain of 15.94 per cent and Law Union Insurance rose by 15.38 per cent. University Press climbed 15.04 per cent, despite its mixed numbers, while NASCON Allied Industries appreciated by 10.82 per cent, among others.

The worst performing stocks for the period was led by Guinness Nigeria, which lost 29.85 per cent off its opening price, amidst selloffs and poor earnings performance in the recent numbers released. PZ Cussons Nigeria lost 21.43 per cent, while Oando declined by 17.29 per cent. Lafarge Africa closed 16.35 per cent lower for the month, while Guaranty Trust Bank dropped 14.73 per cent.

In the 22 trading sessions of October, the market was up in just five sessions, and down in 17 trading days, bringing the year-to-date negative position to 16.15 per cent as at October 31, 2019. Capital market analysts noted that the negative close on bearish sentiment, successfully defying the NSE new price methodology, in the midst of low liquidity and the influx of mixed corporate earnings reports released over the past two weeks.

They noted further that stock markets, as leading indicators of economic activities, are forward-looking, such that current share prices reflect future earnings potentials, or profitability, of quoted companies, saying that since stock prices reflect expectations about profitability, and profitability is directly linked to economic activity, fluctuations in stock prices are thought to show the direction of any economy.

They pointed out that the low valuation of quoted companies, their fundamentals, and the seemingly positive macro-economic indices may attract inflow to the Nigerian stock market, with many equities selling between their 52-week and five-year lows, offering higher upside potential.

Chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said that index action for the month of October reversed the attempted rebound in September to extend the two ongoing corrections as a result of mixed sentiment and weak market fundamentals.

He stated that the market is still trading within the bearish channel and below the 20-day moving average, despite the improved volume of trade to reflect increased selloffs of stock in October, which was also the earnings reporting season, saying that with the mixed numbers released, trading patterns and momentum going forward are likely to change amidst portfolio rebalancing and repositioning ahead of year-end and seasonal cycles.

Managing director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said policies of government would determine the return of foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market, saying that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international.

He said, “If government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their shares in the market.”

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited, said that “In our view, the trend witnessed through the year is likely to persist through the final quarter of the year, although we expect pockets of gains over the final months of the year as fund and portfolio managers realign portfolios prior to the start of 2020. Nonetheless, we note that valuations remain attractive driven by price deterioration throughout the year. Hence, we advise that long-term investors consider appropriately timed investments.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

