IOCs Drive Barite Exploration To Stop N5bn Annual Capital Flight

Some International Oil Companies (IOCs) have stepped up investment in the mining of barite in Nigeria to check the N5 billion spent by oil and gas firms on the importation of the raw material, which is available in the country.

Among the firms currently investing in the commercial mining of barite is Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (Total E&P Joint Venture).

Total’s initiative, according to stakeholders, would help to identify and assist mining and milling companies with appropriate operating standards and experience to build capacity. The company, however, called for a policy shift from encouraging importation to banning to develop local resources.

On Total’s decision to explore barite, Mr. Vincent Nnadi, executive general manager for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), said that information showed that Nigeria’s barite quality has been discovered to be in the range of 3.9 SG, as against global standard gauge of 4.5 SG.

Nnadi said that Total has entered into an agreement with the African University of Science and Technology to execute a study on the commercial viability of the resource in Taraba State. He added that the company would have made huge successes in Nasarawa and Zamfara States but for the security challenges in the states.

He also disclosed that the company and the University of Port Harcourt have conducted a survey in Cross River and Benue States to establish reserves for acreages to attract both local and foreign investors. “We need to help barite processors build capacity and we have also discovered that capacity of milling barite is short of funds,” he said.

Nnadi said that there was estimated reserves of about 11 million tonnes of barite in Cross Rivers alone, adding that the company was inspired to take advantage of the quality and quantity to execute production activities.

Before now, Chevron Nigeria Ltd in December 2016 gave barite miners in Benue State earth-moving equipment worth $1.284million in line with the company’s efforts to increase Nigeria’s barite supply capability.

Chevron has also purchased barite directly from Association of Miners and Processors of Barite in Nigeria (AMAPOB) members including a 700 tonnes purchase order awarded to Qualchem Nigeria Ltd.

Meanwhile, the industry is awaiting a new framework that will promote optimal production and patronage of locally produced barites in oil and gas operations being developed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in conjunction with AMAPOB.

The oil and gas industry is the primary user of barite worldwide. It is used as a weighting agent in drilling mud to open up the environment. The sector is a growth and thriving industry to invest in considering the global demand from the oil and gas industry, which according to available statistics, has been on a long-term increase.

The activities and the high demand of this precious mineral resource by industry players and other end users, have forced the price of barite to increase steadily annually, thereby placing the commodity as a major source of revenue earner for potential investors.

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who revealed the N5billion annual capital flight, said that a new roadmap was in the offing to fast-track barite mining in Nigeria.

Wabote added that the optimal production and utilisation of locally-produced barite in oil and gas operations would create jobs and stem capital flight, as the oil industry spends a minimum of $35 million annually on the importation of barite.

Recently, the national president, Mr. Stephen Alao, said that Nigeria loses over N5billion annually in foreign exchange through the importation of barite by oil and gas firms.

LEADERSHIP gathered from industry experts, that barite is a mineral composed of barium sulfate (BaSO4), which received its name from the Greek word “barys” meaning “heavy.” This is in response to barite’s high specific gravity (SG) of 4.5, which is exceptional for a non-metallic mineral.

The high specific gravity of barite makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial, medical, and manufacturing uses. Barite also serves as the principal ore of barium and comes in different varieties such as the Barite Rose: This “barite rose” is a cluster of bladed barite crystals that have grown in sand, incorporating many of the sand grains within each crystal.

Data shows that in Nigeria, barite ore are found in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Cross River Sstates. Cross River State has the highest quantity and quality of barite in the country, as the mineral can be found in commercial quantity in Obubra, Yala, Biase, Ikom, Yakurr and Obanliku local government areas.

The abundance of different types of mineral resources in Nigeria has provided the country with a lot of opportunities for both local and foreign investment. However, the current mining operations in the country are still not well developed, resulting in resources like barite being imported into the country.

The assistant general secretary, Research and Development, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Jerry Amah, while giving the price margin of the mineral resource, said that price levels during 2012 were between 10 per cent and 20 per cent higher than 2011 in many key markets while typical price of drilling mud barite is about $150 (N54, 600) per metric tonne at the mine.

On the other hand, available data on substitutes for barite in drilling mud include celestite, ilmenite, iron ore, and synthetic hematite, but none of these have been able to effectively displace barite in any major market worldwide either because they are expensive or do not perform competitively as barite.

This, Amah said, accounts for why countries such as China and India invested heavily to be ranked as the leading producers of barite, and also having the largest reserves. Nigeria, like the United States of America (USA), does not produce enough barite to supply its domestic needs. In 2011, the US produced about 700,000 metric tonnes of barite and imported about 2.3 million metric tonnes.

It was further gathered that in a strategic effort to harness the industry, the federal government released about N100 million to miners 10 years ago, but it went down the drain.

The argument then was that the quality of barite deposit in the country was of low quality and there was no available data showing commercial availability.

But AMAPOB said that there were about two million metric tonnes of barite in the country while another figure indicated about 750,000 metric tonnes.

It was learnt that from 2003 to 2014, Nigeria prohibited the import of barite (and bentonite) to stimulate the development and use of domestic barite resources, which was met with some success although supply shortages did not endear local producers to the oilfield service majors.

Limited development had taken place and oilfield service companies claimed local production struggled to meet American Petroleum Institute (API) specifications as well as desired volumes. As a result, the oil companies applied for the barite import ban to be lifted, which was granted in 2014.

In its report submitted to the federal government in 2013, the Committee on Waiver of the Ban on Import of Barite and Bentonite, revealed that Nigeria had a shortfall of 31,318.65 tonnes of barite, against domestic demand of 70,590 tonnes. The committee put the domestic production level of barite at 39,181.35 tonnes.

Nigerian barite imports in 2015 totalled 17,406 tonnes, mainly sourced from China, the USA, the United Kingdom (UK), and The Netherlands. This figure slightly exceeded the import total of 2002, while with the exception of 13,678 tonnes imported in 2012, the period 2003-2014 saw negligible import volumes as the ban was in place.

PENGASSAN, which is also championing the commercial exploration of the resource, said that Nigeria’s 35.3 billion barrels of crude oil reserve will continue to attract investors from worldwide and with the target of producing four million barrels per day by 2020 and that barite ore would continue to be in high demand.

What this translates is employment generation for Nigeria’s teeming unemployed youths and an increase in per capital income and the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Wabote directed the development of the roadmap in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last year at a workshop organised by the board and attended by miners, representatives of IOCs, oil service companies and other key stakeholders.

When the new framework is developed the board will make a pronouncement on the utilisation of locally manufactured barites, he added.

Wabote expressed displeasure that despite the long standing support provided by the NCDMB and the donation of mechanised mining equipment and laboratory by Chevron to AMAPOB, there had not been substantial investments by the miners and institution of a sound business model to guide their operations. “NCDMB gave you a nudge. You ought to have taken that and pushed to the next level,” he said.

He invited serious players in the barite value chain to approach the board with bankable proposals, which could be funded through the Nigerian Content Intervention Forum (NCI Fund).

According to him, the board’s plan is to build capacity and turn some serious players into world class manufacturers of barite.

Wabote recalled that “from the inception of the board in 2010 till date, the issue of utilisation of Nigerian barite has been on the table and significant milestones had been achieved with the support of key industry players. As a matter of urgency, we must move to the next level by ensuring the utilisation of local barite.”

