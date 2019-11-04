JUSUN Threatens Total Shutdown Of Court Activities In Nasarawa

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure the full implementation of the financial autonomy of the States Judiciaries. This is even as JUSUN threatens to shut down courts in Nasarawa State.

The union in a communique issued at the end of its emergency National Executive Council( NEC) meeting of the union in Abuja, frowned at what it described as illegal deduction from salaries of its members by some state governments.

According to the communique signed by the JUSUN president, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, the NEC resolved to issue a two weeks ultimatum to the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule to resolve the lingering industrial dispute in the state judiciary over illegal deduction of workers salaries in High Court or face total shut down of the State judiciary.

The union described as unacceptable the sacking and subsequent reinstatement with stringent conditions of her 21 members by the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Also, the NEC put in place a three-member Committee headed by the national legal adviser, Comrade Mohmud M. Amin and Saidu Magaji, national assistant secretary as the secretary, and Comrade Jimoh Musa Alonge, the national treasurer as a member to interface with Governmnor Abdullahi Sule to bring total resolution to the crisis in the state judiciary.

The union also commended both NLC and TUC in the state for their efforts by taking over the matter, as the saying goes “an injury to one is an injury to all”.

The communique reads in part “the NEC in Session commends the leadership of the Organized Labour in the Country for successful conclusion of negotiation on the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum wage and urges all State Governors and other appropriate authorities to implement same.

“NEC in Session calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to ensure the full implementation of the financial autonomy of the States Judiciaries.

“NEC in Session condemns and rejects the conditional re-instatement of our members by the Judicial Service Commission of Nasarawa State headed by the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Suleman Umaru Dikko despite the intervention of His Excellency the executive Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, and the Emir of Lafia Muhammad Dauda Sidi Bage I, and further request that the Chief Judge should not preside or take part in the JSC meetings whenever JUSUN matter is being discussed because he is an interested party in the matter.

“NEC in Session also condemns the omission and illegal deduction of salaries of JUSUN members in Sokoto State by the Salary Harmonization Committee, set up by the Sokoto State Government and therefore, urges the State Government to as a matter of urgency do the needful in order to avoid industrial disharmony in the State.

“NEC in Session also frowns at the unconstitutional dissolution of the Judicial Service Commission members in Cross River State and the inauguration of new members when the tenure of the dissolved members has not expired as they have served only less than two (2) years”.

