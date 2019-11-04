NEWS
Kebbi Gov. Swears LG Chairmen For 21 LGAs
Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has sworn in the 21 local government chairmen elected under the platform of APC during the 26th October local government general election organised by the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC).
The oath of office was administered to the elected local government council officials by the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Muhammad Suleman Ambursa at Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu after congratulating the newly elected council chairmen also commended the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission and the party for its performance at the polls.
“Today marks another milestone in our democratic journey. It is noteworthy that other parties participated and won election and were declared “” he said.
Bagudu also commended all those who have won and lost the election.
He urged the newly elected local government chairmen to embrace all and mobilise people for their support in order to achieve effective local government system.
