Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: Police Promise Free, Fair Elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has promised that the police would be professional and neutral in the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The IGP stated this at the weekend in Lafia, at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum.

According to IGP Adamu, the police would draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fear and credible elections in the two states.

He noted that the police would give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that level playing fields are provided for all political parties.

He also said that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.

The IGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.

“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home, I would continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu added.

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, joined the Lafia people in celebrating the IGP adding that, ‘the state is really proud of him’.

The governor also commended him for his efforts towards policing the entire country with a highly motivated and professional manpower.

Governor Sule also expressed gratitude to him for efforts to establish Mobile Police Training School, Police College and Police Public Relations (PPRO) Training Schools in Nasarawa State.

He said that these institutions would go a long way in curtailing criminality in the state.

