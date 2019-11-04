NEWS
Lagos Assembly Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Enforcement Of Advisory Council Law
The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the state Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to review and enforce the State’s Advisory Council Law which restricts foreign manufacturing Companies from involving in retail trading.
The call on the governor was sequel to a motion moved by majority leader of the House Hon. Sanai Agunbiade in the floor of the House during plenary.
According to him, the need to protect retailers has become necessary in order not to drive retail traders into extinction, adding that the income of the local retailers are taxable compared to foreigners that will repatriate their income abroad.
Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun Sani in his remarks said as much as there should be free entry and exit in and out of the market the wholesalers should not be allowed to sell directly to consumers.
He explained further that the law is not targeted at certain business concerns but that it is aimed at protecting the local interests.
Hon Agege Sulieman stated that there is no country in the world where local businesses are not protected adding that it will help to restore the hope of local retailers.
Hon. Olayiwola noted that foreign nationals have continued to short-change middlemen by selling directly to consumers.
He called for the input of stakeholders as well as markets associations in taking final decision on the matter.
