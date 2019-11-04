LASG Assures On Improving On Quality Of Education

Lagos State Government has reassured of its commitment to deliver quality education through intense partnership with relevant stakeholders.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo who was represented by the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki – Ayeni at the 2019 Business of Education Summit with theme; Building a Sustainable Education Business – Opportunities and Key Drivers.

She stated the importance of private sector participation in the education sector for continuous socio-economic development in the state emphasizing that various reforms embarked on by the state government in the education sector will positively turn the fortune of the sector around.

Mrs Adefisayo said government continuous intervention in the provision of new and upgrading of existing infrastructure in schools, curriculum review, recruitments, capacity building for teachers, teaching and learning in conducive environment remains the utmost priority of the state government.

She assured of government supports in redefining the criteria for the delivery of quality education in the state, pointing out that no stone will be left unturned in the provision of enabling environment for education business to thrive especially in the formulation of policies and regulations that will encourage growth in the education sector and the society at large.

The Commissioner lauded the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for aligning with the state policy on free, compulsory and qualitative education, a solid technological foundation for the benefit of the state educational system.

Speakers at the occasion include; Folawe Omikunle, CEO Teach for Nigeria; Mark Brooks, Executive Director Mark Brooks Education; Bunmi Lawson, MD/CEO Edfin Microfinance Bank; Lai Koiki, Executive Director, Greensprings Educational Services and others

