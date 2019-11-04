LG Funds: SERAP Urges PMB To Probe Govs, LG Chairmen

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order probe into how the funds allocated monthly to the 774 local governments in the country are being spent.

SERAP made this demand in a letter dated November 1 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare. The group accused some state governors of complicity in corruption cases involving local government allocations between 1999 and 2019.

The civil society organisation also asked the president to direct the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to urgently investigate corruption allegations in the use of the monies.

SERAP further demanded that in the case where there was relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, suspected perpetrators should be prosecuted by relevant agencies and stolen public funds be recovered.

It explained that the letter to the President became necessary following the arrest of 16 local government chairmen in Kwara State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Investigating state governors and local government chairmen over allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the use of federal allocations meant to provide public goods and services would best serve the general public interests and welfare.

“We request that you take the recommended action within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute legal proceedings to compel your government to act in the public interest,” the group said.

It explained that its request was based on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), the country’s anti-corruption legislation and international obligations, particularly the UN Convention against Corruption.

According to SERAP, Section 7(6)(a) of the Constitution anticipates the allocation of public revenue to the 774 local governments in the country.

It added that the proposed investigations and prosecution do not offend the constitutional principles of the federation in any way, shape or form.

“Section 15(5) of the Constitution requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, regardless of where such practices are taking place in Nigeria.

“Over N15 trillion of federal allocations meant for provision of public goods and services by local governments have been allegedly mismanaged or pocketed by state governments, local council chairmen, and the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory in the last 12 years.

“As the Supreme Court of Nigeria once correctly stated, ‘Corruption is not a disease which afflicts public officers alone but the society.

“If it is, therefore, to be eradicated effectively, the solution to it must be pervasive to cover every segment of the society. Corrupt practices and abuse of power can, if not checked threaten the peace, order and good government of Nigeria or any part thereof.

“Corruption is a national malaise which must be tackled by the government of the Federal Republic. The disastrous consequences of the evil practice of corruption have taken this nation into the list of the most corrupt nations on earth.

“Public schools and clinics across the 774 local governments in several states have been left to crumble and wither away, with ordinary citizens made to pay the price for the decay of those vital public services.

“The failure to act as recommended would leave a doubt in the public mind about your government’s commitment to rid Nigeria of corruption.

“The use of federal allocations has been characterized by allegations of waste, opacity and misappropriation, thereby undermining the ability of state and local governments to provide public goods and services such as health, education and water.

“Corruption in Nigeria will remain if relevant federal authorities and agencies continue to fail to stem corruption in state and local governments.

“Local governments across the country rarely get the exact federal allocations meant for them as the allocations are allegedly mismanaged or misappropriated by state governments.

“Despite the country’s oil wealth, millions of Nigerians continue to live in extreme poverty, as funds that state and local governments could have spent on basic health care, education and clean water have instead been mismanaged or stolen.

“SERAP, therefore, believes that anyone involved in alleged corrupt practices and abuse of power including at the state and local government levels should be promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigated and prosecuted if there is relevant and admissible evidence of corruption, and stolen public funds recovered both to provide public goods and services to ordinary citizens and to serve as deterrent.

“State governors do not enjoy immunity from investigation. Any criminal allegation against any sitting governor can and should be investigated pending the time the governor leaves office and loses immunity.

“The findings of such investigation can also be the basis for initiating impeachment proceedings against the governors,” SERAP stated.

