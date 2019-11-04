Makinde Rescinds Decision On N 67bn Ibadan Circular Road Project

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has rescinded his decision to stop work on the Ibadan Circular Road project, allegedly awarded by the immediate past governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi at the cost of N67 billion.

The governor has therefore given May 2020 deadline to the company executing the project to deliver the project in line with the original three-year contract.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend in Ibadan, quoted the governor as saying the project must be delivered on schedule.

The governor had earlier issued a stop work order in respect of the construction of the Circular Road, off the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, when he paid a visit to the site, expressing disappointment and dissatisfaction at the level of work done by the contractor, ENL Consortium Limited, saying he was unhappy and unimpressed with what he observed on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, when he paid a visit to the site, expressing disappointment and dissatisfaction at the level of work done by the contractor, ENL Consortium Limited.

He said he was unhappy and unimpressed with what he observed on the site.

Makinde, in issuing the fresh order, said that the decision came after a review meeting held between officials of the state government and the ENL Consortium.

The governor said despite the fact that the first instinct would have been to revoke the contract based on the inexplicable slow pace of work and a number of identifiable irregularities; he would want the company to deliver the contract in line with the original contract they signed in 2017.

The statement cautioned political interests who are jumping into the fray of arguments on the 32-kilometre road contract to desist from playing to the gallery just in an attempt to get counted as ‘opposition voices.’

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of playing “unnecessary politics” with the development of the state, saying Ibadan Circular Road Project was well conceived.

Oyo APC in a statement issued by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo lamented that it “was unfortunate that the present PDP government was out to play unnecessary politics with everything not minding effects its action would have on the state.”

“One would naturally wonder what could have motivated the governor to direct virtually all his actions towards obliterating the enviable record of good governance left behind by the Ajimobi administration particularly in the areas of physical infrastructure. Since his assumption of office in May this year, Governor Makinde has made it a daily habit to cry wolf where none existed,” it said.

Oyo APC added, “Why would a serious government wake up on a day and decide to blackmail its predecessor over a project like that of Ibadan Circular Road which was well conceived and transparently handed over to a Consortium for a desirable delivery?’’

