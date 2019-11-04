Micro Pension Subscribers Hit 28,000

From March 2019, when the Micro Pension Plan was launched, till the end of October this year, the number of subscribers to this plan now stands at 28,000.

According to sources, although the rate of enrollment is not as fast as envisaged, the challenges with getting National Identity Number(NIN) from the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC), which is a major requirement to enroll on the plan, was partly responsible for the slow rate of subscription.

Speaking at the 2019 Annual Media Seminar organised by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) in Lagos at the weekend, the head, Corporate Communications, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mr. Peter Aghahowa, said, 19 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have registered 28,000 micro pension participants as at October, 2019.

He added that, up till June 2019, 21,430 participants were registered, and in July 2019, 221 participants subscribed, while in August 2019, 1,299 Nigerians joined the plan, even as 2,737 participants were registered in September, 2019. In October 2019, he said, 2,313 participants were registered.

With over 40 million Nigerians in the formal sector having no pension plan, he stressed that, registration has been challenged due to low financial literacy, as more Nigerians at the low income level still do not understand the benefits of pension and as such often mistake the scheme as a scam.

Other challenges he highlighted includes; low National Identity Number (NIN), low awareness about the scheme and inadequate technology platform to support the registration process.

To resolve the challenges, PenCom, he said, has embarked on a campaign across the traditional, social and digital media, engaging with union, associations, professional bodies and Non-Governmental Organisations.

He said: “Though NIN has slowed down the process of micro pension registration, PenCom has however collaborated with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that participants get their numbers on time to fast track registration. The commission is working on having its own USSD code to ease payment of pension contribution for enrollees.”

Earlier, the president, PenOp, Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji, said, though the micro pension scheme is moving at a slow pace, he called for understanding and patience to see the expected growth.

Since the commencement of the contributory pension scheme in 2004, she said, the pension fund assets have grown to N9.7 trillion.

“However, we are not yet where we want to be. We need to address the issue of transfer window and the slow registration of NIN, but we are making progress in that aspect. In recent time we have been experiencing slow pace of growth of the industry and the reason is not far-fetched,’’ she said.

Adedeji, however, said, the solid structure put in place by the pension industry has continued to yield results despite the challenges facing the Nigerian economy.

