NCPC Solicits More Sponsorship For Christian Pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has solicited for more sponsorship of Christians to the Holy Land.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by head media, NCPC, Celestine Toruka said the director in charge of the NCPC, Mrs Esther Kwaghe disclosed this in Gombe during her sensitization visit to the deputy governor of Gombe State, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau in his office in Gombe.

Kwaghe said that she had already tasked stakeholders in the state to ensure they complement the good effort of the government.

She said that the commission was making effort to modify pilgrimage by making it more spiritual and developmental.

She explained that part of the new developments the Commission wants to introduce in Christian Pilgrimage would include technological and skill acquisitions as well as agricultural expositions.

The NCPC boss intimated her host that Gombe State had continued to be” one of our key players in pilgrimage development over the years”.

She commended the government of Gombe State for their consistency in the sponsorship of christians to the Holy Land.

Mrs kwaghe further informed the deputy governor that the 2019 general pilgrimage was around the corner and that the two major religions in Nigeria- Christianity and Islam know the importance of pilgrimage.

