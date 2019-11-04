NDDC Should Not Be Pocketed By One Man – Evah

Former publicity secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and one of the founding fathers of Bayelsa State, Joseph Evah in this interview with RICHARD NDOMA speaks on the leadership question in the NDDC. The coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group also cautioned the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs against lawlessness

As a major stakeholder in the Niger Delta, what do you make of the evolving issues at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)?

Right from the tenure of Olusegun Obasanjo as civilian president, whatever is given to the Niger Delta which is our own right, there have always been a third force. We will always have an unseen hand that will want to cause confusion. So, we are always at alert to monitor and follow-up.

We thank former President Obasanjo for coming up with this idea of the NDDC and over the years, we know that a lot of forces are interested in what is going on in the commission. We have followed them up, and sometimes raised the alarm, especially the amount of money that the federal government is owing the NDDC. Even when our son was the president, our traditional rulers took the federal government to court and the matter is still in court. They asked the federal government to pay their lawful contributions to the development commission. We have continually tasked the federal government on this and will continue until they change.

Since the coming of this administration, the NDDC has been under acting capacity because we have continued to appoint people in acting capacity, this has stalled development in the region. If people are always on acting capacity, their powers are reduced and they are limited, unless they are lawfully inaugurated.

As it stands now, an interim management committee has come on board. Sadly, this is happening barely two months after the last acting managing director came on board?

What was announced about three days ago is totally unacceptable. Everybody in the Niger Delta knows that this is another confusion. Everybody was shocked. The handwriting on the wall shows another confusion. I don’t know who is advising the president on this one, when the president himself has already sent names of the new board to the Senate. We are all waiting for the outcome of the Senate screening. The President has sent names of board members to the Senate. Now, we are hearing of interim management committee. This attempt to cause crisis in the commission is totally unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta. I even thought there was a mistake somewhere, until I watched the report on national television. Unfortunately, this confusion is sponsored by Niger Delta politicians and not Mr President. All I have to tell those behind this uproar is that we are not unaware of their antics but in due time we will confront them.

Are you saying you will confront the minister of Niger Delta?

We are telling the APC leaders in the Niger Delta to call Senator Goodwill Akpabio to order. He is causing confusion. If you go back to history, those who caused confusion in the Niger Delta never ended well. We will not allow him to cause more confusion. He is reducing his popularity in the Niger Delta. We know people who are in the Niger Delta with integrity. He should not be arrogant. Those of us who have been in this struggle right from the days of Ken Saro-Wiwa will never allow the Niger Delta to be messed up. We didn’t tell Mr president not to appoint him as minister. It shows that we sympathised with him on his defeat. If he had won his election, would he have been made minister? We sympathised with him and thanked the president for giving him this appointment, but he now wants to be wiser than us. Niger Deltans are totally disappointed in what is going on in the Niger Delta right now. He should not think that we don’t know what we are doing. The president will listen to us more than him, those of us who are activists, the president will listen to us.

Is your group, the Ijaw Monitoring Group contemplating a meeting with the President?

We are sending a message to the president and to quickly remind the minister that at no point did Niger Delta Activists reject his appointment, so he should consult widely before taking decisions. We are also telling other APC leaders in the Niger Delta, to intervene rather than run to conclusions later that we confronted the President who appointed him as minister. When NDDC was created, Akpabio was not governor of a Niger Delta State. It was Victor Attah and he was one of those that made Obasanjo to create the NDDC. He did not know how the NDDC was created. Obong Attah is one of the heroes of the NDDC creation. So, he should not come and be jumping about as if he knows the history of the NDDC.

I am emphasising again that those APC leaders who are mum now should call Akpabio to order. We will not fold our arms and watch all the sacrifices made in establishing the NDDC go to waste. Let him concentrate and manage the affairs of the Niger Delta ministry that is already dead.

What are concerns now, considering the happenings in the NDDC?

All the signals that the ministry of Niger Delta is not working are there. The whole world knows. Akpabip should face the Niger Delta ministry and revive it and leave the NDDC alone.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

