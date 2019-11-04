NDPHC Contributes To 60% Of Power Distribution Capacity- Oyedele

Executive director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engineer Oyedele said as at today, the company contributes up to 60 per cent of the distribution capacity of Nigeria.

Oyedele who stated this in Lagos during a media chat stated that no organisation in Nigeria has intervened in the power distribution as much as NDPHC, adding that what NDPHC does in one year far outweighs what too the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) 100 years to achieve.

“We have 10 power plants, thousands of kilometres of transmission lines, many sub-stations- more than what NEPA, PHCN, TCN and all of those had. The NDPHC executive director said, people must understand that we have done work that is bigger than what NEPA used to do, but we are not working as if we are NEPA.”

“We are not expected to supply power to consumers, that’s not our job; even the transmission lines we have built are being operated and managed by Transmission Company of Nigeria. There are so many injection substations and distribution networks that we have built and are being managed by discos all over the country.”

“All we do is to generate electricity through eight and a half functioning power stations and when managers of the grid allow it, we put it on the grid, unfortunately, we’ve not had a success story in putting as much power as we have available on the grid”, he said.

Oyedele said that the grid is not able to take beyond 3,500 megawatts, even though they have the capacity for 8,000 megawatts, but they can’t do more than 3,500 megawatts and it even a is a struggle to keep the grid functional.

He also disclosed that he is planning to be able to do a seminar to show the contribution of NDPHC limited to the development of the energy sector in Nigeria must be able to separate NDPHC from the rot in the power sector.

