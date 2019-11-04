Nigeria-US Trade Volume Declines To $5.21bn

The volume of trade between Nigeria and the United States of America (USA) as at August 2019 was $5.21 billion declining from $8.3 billion it recorded in 2018.

The Consul-General, US High Commission, Ms Claire Pierangelo, who was represented by the Commercial Attache, US High Commission, Christine Kelley, at the 2019 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Investment Conference, said United States is one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners, urging Nigerian government to create the enabling environment to attract both local and foreign investors

She added that any nation clamouring for fresh FDIs must prioritize developmental efforts on infrastructure development, security, intellectual property protection and incentivise local and foreign investors.

Earlier, the president, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, said the generic theme for the conference tagged “Promoting investment, connecting businesses” is most appropriate as the Nigerian economy is in dire need of private investments to move the economy forward, stressing that investments help to create jobs, diversify the economy, grow government revenue and improve the welfare of the people.

According to him, Nigeria’s recovery from recession in the second quarter of 2017 has elicited calls for policies that would support sustainable growth and development, adding that steps have been taken and policies put in place to ensure revamping of the Nigerian economy through the promotion of industrialisation and non-oil export for sustainable economic recovery.

The senior lecturer, Department of Economics and Business Intelligence, Lagos Business School Pan-African University, Bongo Adi, said although Nigeria has moved up the ladder on the Ease of Doing Business index, growth, according to him, is not inclusive.

