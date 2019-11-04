Northern Govs Frustrating Integration Of Almajiri Schools – Modibbo

Former executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo, has accused northern state governors of frustrating the integration of the Almajiri schools with basic education.

According to former UBEC boss, former President Goodluck Jonathan in an attempt to address the problems of the Almajiris in the region spent billions of naira for the construction of more than 100 model schools, purposely for the integration of the system with basic education.

He lamented however that the schools are now rotting away as they have not been put to use since they were constructed years ago.

Speaking at a lecture with the theme “Before the Ban on the Almajiri System of Education in Nigeria” organised by the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, which held at the weekend in Kaduna, Modibbo said the almajiri schools were abandoned by state governments because they wanted to be given cash to construct the schools.

The event which was chaired by Mallam Adamu Fika, chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) was attended by representatives of some of the governors.

Professor Modibbo said, “The state governors left the schools unoccupied, abandoned and vandalised because most state governments refused to even take them over, not to talk of fulfilling their own obligations contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government.”

“The state governments were not happy with the decision of the federal government to undertake the project through UBEC and the Eduction Tax Fund (ETF), as they wanted the money to be given to them so that they could nominate contractors for the project.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

