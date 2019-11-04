Okowa’s Aide To Share Monthly Income With Constituency Members

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youth Development, Anthony Ajaino has promised to share his monthly remuneration with two persons from his constituency.

Ajaino who made this pledge when he played host to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Unit 04 in his Abraka residence, directed that a committee should be set up to spell out the roster of beneficiaries monthly.

According to Ajaino the committee in charge of the roster must design it diligently, must be inclusive and devoid of all form of corrupt practices to ensure that all benefit from the cycle.

He thanked all strong PDP members of the community for standing solidly with him before, during and after the Elections.

Adding: “This appointment is dedicated to you all. You stood strongly with me even when it was almost impracticable to do so” He stated.

The SA assured all unit members that the era of relegating the unit is over.

Speaking, the team leader, Silver Ajaino on behalf of the people of AJALOMI-ABRAKA commended the Governor of Delta State for appointing one of their own, Ajaino into his government.

“Governor Okowa has wiped away our tears.”Ajaino stated.

Other speakers at the meeting appreciated the Governor for breaking the jinx of zero- appointments that had bedeviled the oil community of AJALOMI-ABRAKA.

Amongst those present include: Silver Ajaino, Rhoda Ajaino, Madam Ogboru Anthonia Ogheneovo, Doris Oghenede, E.C.O Agiyaye, Taye Ubini, Joan Omorohwovo Affun, Israel Eruagan, Okoh Daniel, Isiorho Oghenenyerhovwo, Emojerho Patience, Imene Joyce, Helen and Cecilia Ekwevugbe etc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

