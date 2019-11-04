PDP Alleges Plan To Write Results, Induce Violence In Niger LG Elections

Few weeks to the local government elections in Niger State , the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged plan to induce violence in the party’s strongholds in Tafa local government area of the state.

Addressing journalists on the alleged plan at the weekend, The Emmanuel Dagana Chairmanship Campaign Council alleged that the party has uncovered alleged plan to write results without elections.

“We are aware that on Saturday 20th October, 2019, some people met at Sabo Wuse on how to marshal out plans to make sure election materials will not get to the polling units or wards for the people to vote, we wish to make it clear that elections are not done in the rooms or closet, but rather in the polling units, and the people are ready to forestall all their antics. Let it be known that on no account will staggered elections be allowed,” it said.

It alleged further that those who want to subvert the process have made adequate arrangement to incite violence in some places considered to be PDP strong holds so as to ensure that elections don’t hold.

“We shall resist it and the people whose mandate they are attempting to truncate will resist it vehemently too,” the Emmanuel campaign council posited.

It said the people should disregard the campaign that Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has already written results in their favour; saying that NSIEC cannot write the result of an election before the election .

“ We want to as well use this medium to place a stern counsel to NSIEC and their staff that the people of Tafa LGA will not accept anything short of a free and fair elections come November, 2019. We therefore urge NSIEC to come clean and assure the people that their mandate shall not be compromised.

“The PDP and the Campaign team of Hon. Dangana Emmanuel Tanko and Hon. Ya’u Ahmed maintain that we are peace loving and ready to go into the 30th November 2019 council polls prepared, we don’t want violence and we shall as well resist violence from every quarters,” it declared.

