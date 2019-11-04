Police Arrest 3 Soldiers, Civilian For Alleged Kidnapping, Robbery

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three serving Nigerian soldiers and a civilian for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

It was gathered that the arrest of the culprits was made possible after a long investigation by the police, even as the military personnel have been on police wanted list for series of kidnappings in Agenebode, Fugar and other areas in the state.

The three military suspects were identified as Corporal Collins Ameh 13NA/70/4960 of 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor 15/NA/73/1529 of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri on a special duty in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The civilian suspect arrested as a member of the gang was identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.

Corporals Ameh and Balogun were said to have kidnapped one Mr Joseph Otono on 30 October, 2019 in Fugar, Etsako Central local government area of Edo state and snatched his Toyota Voltron car.

Otono was said to have been later released after a ransom was paid by his relation.

However, luck ran out of the two when they were arrested by the police in Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode local government area of Edo state on their way to Lagos to sell the car.

The same gang members were also reported to have kidnapped a classroom teacher in Fugar, Mrs Catherine Izuagie on the 9th of September, 2019 and was also released after ransom was collected.

Similarly, Private Evans Isibor who was posted to Maiduguri, capital of Borno State to combat insurgency along with his other soldiers was said to have kidnapped one Mohammed Hassan in Agenebode, Etsako East local government area of Edo state on the 14 of October, 2019.

The soldier and his civilian accomplices now at large were said to have also collected ransom to effect the release of the kidnapped man.

All the suspects have been identified by the victims as those who directly kidnapped and robbed them.

The police with the help of high technical intelligence are now on the trail of other gang members now on the run, as extensive investigation is still ongoing as the police authorities in Edo state are already in contact with the military authorities.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzo said the three soldiers and civilian are currently being interrogated by the state command head of SARS, Superintendent Richard Balogun.

Nwabuno who responded on phone said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested by the state command for kidnapping and armed robbery. They are currently being quizzed by the head of SARS, SP Richard Balogun.”

