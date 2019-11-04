CRIME
Police Nabs Alleged Money Laundering Accomplice
The Police has arrested an accomplice of Damilare Oluyemi, a suspect whose case has been under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Oluyemi 26-year-old Nigerian student based abroad. He was involved in suspicious transactions between May 11, 2018 and June 6, 2018 amounting to 133, 955. 00 dollars and 40, 000 pounds.
Mr. Oluyemi has, through his accomplice, attempted to conceal and tamper with an ongoing investigation.
The accomplice is in custody of the Police for further investigations.
Mr. Oluyemi and the principal depositor Ms. Lucy Otubo are still at large.
