PWDs Threatens Litigation Over Maltreatment By Some Airlines

A coalition of organizations of People Living With Disabilities (PWDs), known as the Inclusive Friends (IFA) and CeaderSeed Foundation have shown their dissatisfaction over what they described as inhuman maltreatment by local and international airlines in Nigeria and threatens to sue any airline who contravenes on their fundamental human rights.

The Executive Director of the Inclusive Friend Association, Grace Jerry at a press conference in Abuja, While querying that the isle to the seats in this planes are not designed to accommodate wheelchairs/ reduced mobility, also gave a ten-point demand which she said airlines as well as other operators in the air transport sector to Comply with in order to avoid legal actions.

“We will make litigations against any airline that maltreats, discriminates or marginalizes any PWD in Nigeria”, Jerry stated.

While stressing that PWDs had to cope with a great deal of inconveniences and discomfort as passengers from boarding to disembarking, she also revealed that PWDs are assisted to board first but they are forced to alight last after all other passengers, regardless of how urgent the need may be.

She called on the federal government to assist PWDs through direct intervention at the United Nations so as to ensure that Aviation Laws which protect their rights are passed. The coalition, made the following recommendations that:

“All local and international airlines must provide Lift Truck to board PWDs into the aircraft, and provide same when disembarking, they should provide Isle chairs to convey PWDs especially those on wheelchairs to the seats on board the plane and apology in both mainstream and social media platforms”.

“Airport Authorities should scan personal wheelchairs but allow clients to use their chairs, until they board, as these are extensions of body functions, All airliners that have discriminated or subjected PWDs to I’ll treatment must offer an apology, as well as Airlines should provide airlift free with no added fees, there should be an overhaul of rusty and trickery airport wheelchairs and all airline operating in Nigeria must provide a technical directive for managing PWDs”, the coalition said.

Executive Director, Cedar Seed Foundation, Lois Auta, while narrating her experience, explained how she was stopped by Ethiopian Airline during a connecting flight to Argentina for the conference of the World Economic Forum.

She said, “I was going for the induction in 2017 when I was selected as a Young Global Leader. The (Ethiopian) airline said that they were not equipped to transport me to my destination, on account of my disability and so I had to wait a whole day and was late for the event.”

