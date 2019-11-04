Rangers, Enyimba Through To CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage

Nigeria will be represented by two clubs in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after Enugu Rangers edged past ASC Kara of Togo 1-0 to go through on the away goals rule, while Enyimba progress following their 2-1 away win over South African side TS Galaxy, yesterda.

The Togolese champions won the first leg playoff 2-1, before Rangers rallied back to win 1-0 in Enugu, yesterday.

Chinonso Eziekwe scored the all-important winner for Rangers after 17 minutes

Enyimba have qualified for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup following their 2-1 away win over South African side TS Galaxy on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant secured their passage in style as they beat the Rockets 4-1 on aggregate having won the first leg play-off tie in Aba 2-0 before recording another win, yesterday.

TS Galaxy knew they had a mountain to climb having lost hands down in the first leg against the two-time African champions and they were hoping they could bank on their superb home record in the Confederation Cup to turn the tie around.

Before Sunday’s game, Galaxy had registered two wins without conceding against the likes of St Louis Suns and CNaPS Sport.

Though Dan Malesela’s men started brightly, they could not find a way past the rock-solid defensive formation adopted by Usman Abd’Allah.

The hosts finally had an opening in the 30th minute but Tshepo Chaine fired wide from close range.

That missed chance proved to be the only real effort in the first half for the Rockets and frustration began to build for the hosts at Mbombela Stadium as the minutes ticked away.

As Galaxy stepped up their quest for a goal in the second half, their situation became worse when Enyimba scored the opening goal.

Daniel Darkwah, who is one of the summer signings for Enyimba from Ghana, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute to make the aggregate scoreline 3-0.

Eight minutes after the opening goal, Martins Usule literally sealed Enyimba’s place in the group stage as he increased the advantage for the visitors with another goal.

